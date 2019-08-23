DC directs licencing of Category III arms

AALO, Aug 22: West Siang DC Swetika Sachan has directed that licence be obtained for possessing air rifles and air guns having muzzle energy exceeding 20 joules or 15 ft lbs and/or bore exceeding 0.177 or 4.5 mm, falling under Category III as per the Arms Rule, 2016, in accordance with Section 3 of the Arms Act, 1959.

The DC issued the order in view of the public of the district possessing such arms without valid licence and rampantly using them for hunting animals and birds.

“No data of such air rifles and air guns are available in this office. Sale and purchase of these categories of air rifles and air guns without valid licence are strictly prohibited, and holders of such arms are liable to obtain proper licencing from the competent authority with immediate effect,” the DC stated in the order, adding that failure to adhere to the order would attract action as per the relevant section of the law. (DIPRO)