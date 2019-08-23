MLA seeks action against forest-fire starters

LUNGLA, Aug 22: Local MLA Jambey Tashi on Thursday asked the forest department to initiate action against people who start forest fires here in Tawang district.

Chairing a meeting with Lungla ADC RD Thungon, HoDs of the subdivision, public leaders, and the Tawang DRDA PD here, the MLA also said the policy of “no pay for no work” should be strictly implemented and the works departments should “activate their manpower and use them for developmental activities.”

Tashi asked the public leaders and the officers of the agriculture and horticulture departments to “convince the farmers to revive agricultural activities,” saying there is huge scope for agriculture and horticulture activities in some of the villages in the subdivision.

He said he would provide all possible help to the farmers in this regard from his own resources.

On the menace of stray dogs, the MLA asked the veterinary department to “take up immediate action with regard to animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programme.” He said he has placed the required fund for the purpose with the ADC office here.

Expressing concern over the education scenario, Tashi said non-performing teachers and staffers “should not be spared,” and added that the matter of shortage of teachers would be sorted out soon.

Schemes such as the Rurban and others under the rural works department were also discussed during the meeting. The MLA stressed the importance of maintaining quality of work and ensuring that everyone, from the engineers to the casual labourers, is engaged in work. “Giving salaries to non-performing employees is also a kind of corruption,” he said.

The HoDs presented information about the ongoing works of their departments, and the ADC in his address called for making Lungla “a plastic-free, gambling-free and drugs-free area.” (DIPRO)