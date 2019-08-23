Union alleges illegal appointment

ITANAGAR, Aug 22: Alleging that the managing director of the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Ltd flouted procedure by illegally appointing eight employees, the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour’s Union has demanded that the employees’ services be terminated.

In a representation to the principal chief conservator of forests, the union claimed that the appointees were drawing higher salaries and wages compared to the in-service staffers who have been serving the corporation for several years now.