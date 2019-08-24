Extortion case against suspects in Tirap massacre

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: The police in Dimapur (Nagaland) have registered an extortion case at the Dimapur East police station against four persons who had been arrested on 20 August.

The quartet, including Jaikishan Sharma, who is alleged to have been involved in the Tirap massacre, in which MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others were killed, was picked up in Dimapur. The others are Luckin Mashangva, a self-styled major of the NSCN (IM); Sangin Wangsu of Deomali; and Wanglik Tangjang of Kaimai village, Khonsa.

An amount of Rs 11,45,460 was also seized from their possession during the arrest, following which the Dimapur police registered a case.

Sharma, a native of Batya Vhriman village in Haryana, is believed to be close to the NSCN (IM).

The National Investigation Agency suspects that Sharma, who reportedly has business interests in Tirap, Changlang and Longding

districts, shared the travel plans of Aboh and the 10 others who were massacred on 21 May near Bogapani, some 20 kilometres from Tirap HQ Khonsa.

Aboh, who had contested on an NPP ticket from the Khonsa West constituency, defeated Phawang Lowang of the BJP when the results were out on 23 May.