DRDA employees seek early release of salaries

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: The Lohit district unit of the All India DRDA Staff Welfare Association (AIDRDASWA) in a memorandum to Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on Friday urged him to initiate action for early release of the salaries of the DRDA employees.

The unit stated in the memorandum that the salaries of the DRDA employee have not been released since May this year, causing them acute financial hardships.

It also said although the benefits of the 7th CPC have already been provided to all other state government employees, the same benefits have not been provided to the DRDA employees as yet.

The AIDRDASWA unit requested the MP to raise its demands during the next session of Parliament in order to find a permanent solution to its long-pending demands, including the demand for the facility of drawing salaries from the treasury.