Govt approves 595.822 km roads under PMGSY-II

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: The State Level Standing Committee has approved 595.822 kms of road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-II (PMGSY-II), covering 23 districts.

The committee gave the approval during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar at the civil secretariat here on Friday, according to an official release.

“The selection of routes was with the objective of identification of rural growth centres and other critical rural hubs and other rural places of importance (growth poles, rural markets, tourist places, education and health centers, etc),” the release said.

The chief secretary also reviewed the physical and financial achievements made under PMGSY-I.

He asked the “agency” to “expedite the works for last-mile connectivity,” so that the people may actually benefit from the PMGSY roads.

Among others, RWD Secretary Kapa Kholie, Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Dani Sulu, representatives from the BRTF, and SE NL Kamen were present at the meeting.