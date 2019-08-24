Speaker calls for preserving state’s cultural heritage

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona advised the state’s artists to use their talent and imagination to promote and preserve Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage.

The speaker said this during his visit to the Chimchoo Art Gallery here on Friday.

The art gallery is the brainchild of a few famous artists of the state, and aims to provide a platform to budding artists of the state.

The speaker commended the Arunachal Academy of Fine Arts (AAFA) for starting the art gallery.

Artist Kompi Riba briefed the speaker on the artworks exhibited in the gallery, and highlighted the AAFA’s future plans.

Sona was accompanied by APSTS General Manager Abu Tayeng and Motorsports Club of Arunachal president Lhakpa Tsering. (PRO)