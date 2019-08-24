Gao seeks suggestions during DISHA meeting

TEZU, Aug 23: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on Friday sought views and suggestions from the MLAs, DCs and HoDs of the 11 districts of eastern Arunachal with regard to implementation of various centrally-sponsored schemes in their respective constituencies and districts.

Chairing the first-quarter meeting of the District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory Committee (DISHA) in respect of eastern Arunachal here in Lohit district, Gao assured to extend help in addressing the issues being faced while implementing schemes.

Eleven MLAs from as many districts of eastern Arunachal, along with DCs and HoDs, attended the meeting.

Enumerating the objectives of the meeting, the MP said that, out of the total 42 schemes, some have not yet been implemented in the state.

The MLAs suggested rectifying the norms of some of the schemes which they said are not suitable for implementation in a hilly state like Arunachal, and sought the MP’s assistance in this regard.

The DCs and the representatives of the DCs made PowerPoint presentations on the physical and financial achievements under centrally-sponsored schemes in their districts. Lohit DC Prince Dhawan also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)