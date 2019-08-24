MoA signed between NHPC and Assam govt for implementation of SLHP

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: A memorandum of agreement (MoA) has been signed between the government of Assam and the NHPC Ltd for implementation of the 2000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP).

Assam’s Principal Power Secretary Niraj Verma signed the MoA on behalf of the state government, and NHPC CMD Balraj Joshi signed it on behalf of the NHPC, here in Assam on 23 August.

Located on the boundary between Assam and Arunachal, the SLHP is the largest hydropower project of the country, with an installed capacity of 2000 mw

and projected annual generation of 7421.59 mu.

“Being a part of the cascade development conceived by the Brahmaputra Board, the project would also afford relief from floods by moderating the flood in the Subansiri river,” the NHPC stated in a release, adding that “the project will bring overall development in the area and give a fillip to the overall economy.”

Construction activities for the project had been stopped since 2011 due to agitations staged by some pressure groups.

“After a number of committees appraised the project and suggested remedial measures, all the technical apprehensions stand assuaged and legal hurdles cleared,” the release said.

The NHPC is all set to resume the construction work for the project post monsoon.

NHPC Technical Director Janardan Choudhary, Assam Power Secretary Syeda Hasina Murshid Rahman, NHDC Managing Director AK Mishra, SLHP Executive Director Arvind Bhat, and other senior officers from the NHPC and the Assam government were present during the signing of the agreement.