Raj Bhavan hosts special film screening for children

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: In a heart-warming initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity and spreading joy, Governor KT Parnaik joined over 100 children from the Oju Welfare Association Mission and Raj Bhavan families for a special screening of the film Sitaare Zameen Par here on 14 July.

The event was the Raj Bhavan’s maiden effort to create a shared cultural experience for children from diverse and often challenging backgrounds, including orphans and children who have endured difficult circumstances.

The initiative was part of the Raj Bhavan’s continued effort to connect with and uplift the lives of children in need, reinforcing the message of hope, equality, and care.

The governor interacted with the children before and after the screening, making the occasion even more special.

“Every child deserves happiness, opportunities, and encouragement. The event was not just about watching a film, it was about reminding each child that they are valued, seen, and supported,” the governor said.

The film, with its inspiring theme and emotional story telling, resonated strongly with the children.

The auditorium was filled with laughter, applause, and moments of quiet reflection as the children immersed themselves in the experience.

The children thanked the governor for his kindness and care. (Raj Bhavan)