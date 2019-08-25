NE schools dominate on day 5 of Subroto Cup

Arunachal to play against Meghalaya on 30 Aug

ITANAGAR, Aug 25: Arunachal Pradesh will open their International Subroto Cup (U-17) campaign with a match in the girls’ category against Meghalaya on 30 August in New Delhi.

They will play against Chhattisgarh the next day (31 August), before taking on Uttar Pradesh on 1 September.

The boys’ team will play against the Army Boys in their opening match on 7 September.

Arunachal has been placed in Group E, along with Manipur, Sri Lanka, Telengana and the Army Boys.

PTI adds: Meanwhile, Nagaland’s Greenwood School and Manipur’s Unique Model Academy notched up superb wins as Northeast schools dominated the fifth day of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament on Saturday.

Greenwood School from Dimapur defeated Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School (CBSE) 5-0 in their Pool C match.

Maintaining the momentum for the Northeast, defending champion Unique Model Academy consolidated their winning spree, defeating Our Lady Mount Carmel School of Goa 6-0 in Pool D.

In Pool E, Saidan Secondary School from Mizoram defeated KV Maithon Dam of Ranchi 10-0.