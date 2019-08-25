Youths conduct cleanliness drive

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 24: Members of the Ward No 6 Youth Welfare Association conducted a cleanliness drive in the areas between PK Commercial building and the RK Mission Hospital here on Saturday, under the theme ‘Clean Arunachal, Green Arunachal’.

The drive, which was organised with support from NGOs, SHGs and shopkeepers of the Ganga market, saw the participation of scores of youths, members of the business community, and others.

“Through such cleanliness programmes we aim to create awareness among the people to keep their surroundings clean. Every member of the society has to be aware of the benefits of cleanliness,” said Tai Kumar, the association’s chairman.

Former IMC councillor Bogum Jumi Teli stressed the importance of public participation in such programmes, and appealed to the administration to guide the NGOs who are involved in cleanliness activities.