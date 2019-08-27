Legal awareness campaign conducted

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union, conducted a weeklong legal awareness campaign at various villages and schools of the district from 19 August.

“The aim was to increase access to justice and spread legal awareness among the people, particularly the poor and the needy,” APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung said in a release.

Apart from the awareness campaign, legal counselling was also provided during the door-to-door campaign, benefiting thousands.

The awareness campaigns were conducted at Posa, Billo, Pitapool and Peni villages, Yazali town, and Tom, Kugi Tayo, Eaktaya and Meya villages. The campaigns were also conducted at the secondary school in Pitapool, the Yazali GHSS, the Joram GSS, the Talo GHSS, and the Deed GSS, besides Mihin Bagang Secondary School and Dani Kunia Higher Secondary School in Hapoli.

The availability of free legal services, legal aid clinics, lok adalats, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, the Domestic Violence Act, and various schemes of the central and state governments were highlighted at the village and community levels, while the working of the JJB, the CWC and the SJPU under the JJ Act and the POCSO Act was emphasized in the campaigns conducted at the schools.

“Around 3000 household members and 650 students and teachers benefitted from the campaign,” Habung said.

The campaign was conducted by a team of seven trained paralegal volunteers of the APSLSA, who are also students of the Arunachal Law Academy, and members of the district students’ union.