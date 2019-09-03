SBM (G) contributors felicitated

BOMDILA, Sep 2: The PHE&WS department in collaboration with the West Kameng district administration felicitated 10 contributors for their “outstanding performance towards the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin)” in the district, the department’s Bomdila division executive engineer informed in a release.

The contributors were felicitated as part of the celebration of ‘Swachh Prerak Day’ on 2 September by the PHE&WS divisions of Bomdila and Dirang.

The EE commended the “extraordinary field staffers and stakeholders who contributed to promote the SBM (G) in the district and consistently engaged in ensuring sustainability of the district’s open defecation-free status.”

The Swachh Survekshan Gramin-2019 was also launched in the district on the occasion.

Addressing the felicitation programme, DC (in-charge) Gombu Tsering urged the people of the district to refrain from littering and practicing open defecation in their localities.

“For a healthy society, healthy health is required, and for healthy health, healthy and proper sanitation system is required,” he said.

Dirang PHED EE Dani Lampung expressed appreciation for the people of Sera village for maintaining cleanliness in and around the village, and advised the villagers keep up the tempo. He also urged the people to use all the components of the SBM (G), such as “individual household toilets, twin earthen compost pits, and potable individual and community dustbins provided by the PHED to maintain cleanliness in the village.”

Lampung informed that independent monitoring teams will randomly visit all the villages of the district under the Swachh Survekshan Gramin to assess their sanitation status, and that the district would be ranked “as per ground observation.”

Two portable plastic dustbins were distributed to every household in Sera village as part of the programme.