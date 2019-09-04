SIC probe into alleged fund misappropriation demanded

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: Senior citizens, students and representatives of various NGOs of Kamle district have called for the special investigation cell (SIC) to conduct a probe into alleged misappropriation of funds meant for various schemes under the district’s education department.

They have also demanded that the Kamle DDSE and DPC be transferred immediately.

The demands have been raised following a meeting convened by the All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) on 31 August, during which the participants also decided that the MLA along with all stakeholders would seek meetings with

the higher authorities, including the education minister and the chief minister, to bring permanent solutions to the problems confronting the district in terms of development, particularly in the education sector.

The MLA and the stakeholders will also visit all the schools in the district and hold discussions with the schools’ authorities.

During the meeting, AKDSU president Milli Tachak made a PowerPoint presentation on alleged misappropriation of funds for various schemes, including the CM’s Samast Shiksha Yojana.

The MLA and government officials of the district, besides representatives of the NES’ district unit and NGOs attended the meeting, the union stated in a release.