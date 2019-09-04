Natung calls for timely completion of Khelo India projects

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) Minister Mama Natung emphasized on timely completion of all ongoing projects under Khelo India.

During a meeting here with officials of the sports department on Tuesday, Natung reviewed various ongoing projects under the department, including Khelo India.

He asked the officers concerned to complete all the sanctioned projects under Khelo India within the stipulated time, and said instructions should be issued to the contractors to follow the contract agreement and execute the works as per specifications.

“The quality of work should not be compromised at any cost,” he said, and asked the officer concerned to convene a meeting of all the contractors in order to expedite the works.

SYA Secretary Ameya Abhyankar also laid emphasis on ensuring quality of work and planning strategies for asset management.

He advised the officials of the sports department and the Sports Authority of Arunachal to “set achievable goals and works towards achieving them to promote sports in the state.”