State’s agenda for NEC plenary session discussed

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday held a discussion on the issues to be taken up in the forthcoming 68th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, Assam.

The governor advocated prioritizing the security, road communication, health, education, youth development and employment generating sectors.

“Issues of skill development, infrastructure development and law and order in the state also need to be taken up on priority,” Mishra said.

Sharing the observations he made during his recent visit to Vijoynagar, Miao, Jairampur, Nampong and Pangsau Pass in Changlang district with the chief minister, the governor reiterated the need to expedite the construction of the Miao-Vijoynagar road and inauguration of trade and commerce activities at the Indo-Myanmar haats in Pangsau Pass. (Raj Bhavan)