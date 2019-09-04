AWAZ prog on drug abuse, customary laws & gender equality held

HAPOLI, Sep 3: The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) conducted an awareness programme on drug abuse, customary laws and gender equality at the Abotani Hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society chief advisor Jarjum Ete, APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung, and Lower Subansiri DMO Dr Tage Kano spoke on gender equality, customary laws and drugs and alcohol abuse in the state’s tribal society.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi dwelt on the role of the commission, and stressed the need to weed out the menace of drug abuse.

Members of various NGOs interacted with the resource persons and had their doubts cleared.