Govt and pvt school teachers could learn from each other: Edu Secy

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia said that “a great deal could be learnt through mutual interaction of government and private school teachers and principals.

She was speaking at the All Arunachal Private Schools’ Association (AAPSA)-Sahodaya Teachers’ Day celebrations here at the Don Bosco Youth Centre in Vivek Vihar on 3 September.

Appreciating the activities of the AAPSA, Teotia called upon the organization to have greater participation with the department of Education in strengthening and enriching the educational scenario of the state.

She also spoke of the government school principals’ seminar coming up towards the end of the month, in which the AAPSA will be presenting a panel of principals to disseminate knowledge of ‘best practices in private schools and allied matters’.

The secretary also assured that as in the previous year, two private school teachers will also be receiving the state award for teachers on the Teachers’ Day Celebrations to be hosted by the state government.

Earlier, AAPSA president Techi James expressed his satisfaction over the way the partnership between government and private schools have grown.

AAPSA vice president Fr Joshua Gangmei congratulated the ‘Teacher of the Year’ awardees of various schools and exhorted the principals to have greater collaboration to strengthen the AAPSA and its activities for parents, students and teachers.

Awards for the Teacher of the Year were presented, while students from performed cultural items to honour the teachers.

In all, 261 teachers and a large number of students from various private schools of the Capital Complex, including Banderdewa and Doimukh participated in the Teachers’ Day extravaganza.