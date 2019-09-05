Youth leader found dead under mysterious circumstances

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: Popular youth leader Tatung Tagok died under mysterious circumstances here on Tuesday night.

Family and relatives of the deceased informed that late Tagok and his friends were having a discussion on the roadside of the Itanagar-Hollongi road in the evening time, when a passing police patrolling team tried to disperse the group.

In the commotion, Tagok reportedly fell down into a gorge while trying to evade the police, the family alleged. He reportedly died on the spot.

On Wednesday, Itanagar SDPO Dekio Gumja visited the place of occurrence

along with a few family members, relatives and friends.

Gumja said that information regarding the death was reported on Tuesday night at around 11.30 PM and the body was retrieved from the deep gorge, and later identified as Tatung Tagok.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Itanagar police station.

The SDPO further added that it was too early to reveal the cause of the death, adding that investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), Hawa Bagang, several social workers and student leaders of Kra Daadi district also visited the place of occurrence and demanded proper investigation into the incident that led to the death of the youth leader.

Former Chief Minister and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki, Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Community Confederation (APACC) Chairman Taba Taku, All Nyishi Students’ Union, All Nyishi Youth Association and several other leaders, family members, friends and well wishers visited the resident of late Tagok near Chandanagar and paid deep condolences to the bereaved family.