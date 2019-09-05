Natung reviews preparedness for Senior Women’s National Football C’ship-2019

PASIGHAT, Sep 4: Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mama Natung reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming Senior Women’s National Football Championship-2019 with all the stakeholders in the DC’s conference hall here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Pasighat will be host to 30 state teams from across the country during the national level championship, scheduled to be held from 10 to 24 September.

During the review, Natung called on the Sports department, district administration, football association, community-based organisations and the public to shoulder collective responsibility for successful conduct of the event, so that “players can carry home sweet experiences and memories of the state.”

The minister instructed the DC to make it convenient to provide inner line permits for visiting players and also asked the SP to ensure utmost security for the players.

Later, Natung inspected the event venues, including the outdoor stadium with all MLAs, DC, SP and HoDs and instructed the stakeholders to expedite the finishing touches of the stadium.

He also interacted with the Arunachal team and encouraged them to maintain true sportsmanship spirit and make the state proud during the national event.

Among others, MLAs Kaling Moyong, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng, government officers, including the DC, SP, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary general Abraham Techi, former chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal and secretary ASBA, Bamang Tago and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association secretary Kipa Ajay were present in the meeting, stated an official release.