Govt to expedite Kamla HEP

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: Representatives of the Kamla Hydro Electric Project Local Implementation Committee (KHEPPLIC), led by Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein here on Wednesday at his official residence to discuss regarding implementation of the Kamla HEP (1800 MW).

Submitting a representation to the Dy CM, the Raga MLA, on behalf of the affected locality, requested Mein for early implementation of the Kamla HEP allotted to M/s Jindal Power Ltd and assured their full cooperation for implementation of the project.

Mein reiterated the state government’s stand for developing clean and green energy in the state by assisting all the developers interested to develop the project.

He also expressed the government’s strong desire to activate various HEPs allotted to independent power producers.

The Dy CM also proposed to immediately constitute a seven-member committee with the commissioner of Power as convener to study the matter and submit the report to his office within seven days time.

Mein also informed that a high level committee will be constituted under his chairmanship, who after proper examination of the seven-member committee report, will invite the developer to discuss the matter to pave way for early implementation of the Kamla HEP.

The Dy CM informed that the state government “desires to activate the project implementation activities of the Kamla HEP on war footing” and has directed the engineers and agencies to act accordingly. (PRO to DCM)