Play on Jallianwala Bagh massacre staged

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 5: Members of The Characters, a theatre group, staged a one-act play on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the government middle school in Kankarnallah here on Thursday.

Organized by the Dimapur (Nagaland)-based North East Zonal Culture Centre in collaboration with the art & culture department here, the play was based on the infamous massacre that occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, on 13 April, 1919, in which British troops fired on a large crowd of unarmed Indians in Jallianwala Bagh.

Directed by Dawa Lama, the play was witnessed by around 500 students, besides the principal and the teaching staff of the school.