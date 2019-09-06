NAHARLAGUN, Sep 5: Members of The Characters, a theatre group, staged a one-act play on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the government middle school in Kankarnallah here on Thursday.
Organized by the Dimapur (Nagaland)-based North East Zonal Culture Centre in collaboration with the art & culture department here, the play was based on the infamous massacre that occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, on 13 April, 1919, in which British troops fired on a large crowd of unarmed Indians in Jallianwala Bagh.
Directed by Dawa Lama, the play was witnessed by around 500 students, besides the principal and the teaching staff of the school.
Play on Jallianwala Bagh massacre staged
NAHARLAGUN, Sep 5: Members of The Characters, a theatre group, staged a one-act play on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the government middle school in Kankarnallah here on Thursday.