Legislators donate blood

ITANAGAR, Sep 6: Twenty units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised at the state legislative assembly premises here on Friday.

It was the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organisation’s (AVBDO) 210th camp since its inception.

Namsai MLA Chow Zingnu Namchoom led the legislators and others in donating blood during the camp. Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and MLAs Laisam Simai, Ojing Tasing and Mutchu Mithi also donated blood.

It was the first ever blood donation camp organized inside the legislative assembly premises.

AVBDO founder Ramesh Jeke highlighted the growing need for safe blood and the “hindrances faced by the health sector in blood transfusion.” He also highlighted the importance and health benefits of blood donation.