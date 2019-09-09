NEC helps states to combat challenges: Mishra

GUWAHATI, Sep 8: Exuding confidence that the North Eastern Council (NEC) will “usher in inclusive development” in the region, Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Sunday said the forum gives its member states an opportunity to jointly combat local challenges.

Addressing the 68th plenary of the NEC here in Assam, the governor sought “men, material and technological help” from the Centre to counter insurgency and antinational activities in Arunachal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the Assam capital to chair the two-day plenary, which will discuss the progress of ongoing projects and outlays by central ministries in the Northeast, among other issues.

“The NEC is a forum which provides its member states an opportunity to synergize efforts and usher in inclusive development of the region,” Mishra said.??Noting that skill development, infrastructure and entrepreneurship facilities are in “nascent stages” in Arunachal, Mishra said, “Due to the poor credit profile of the state, people here are not able to start new ventures.”

“Educational and healthcare infrastructure development in the state need extensive effort… There is absence of quality and specialized medical service facilities in remote and distant areas,” he pointed out.

The governor also contended that the state has huge tourism potential but lack of air and road connectivity has been a major bottleneck.

“Acres of arable land are lying unused as farmers there still resort to primitive tilling. Add to that, the hydropower potential of the state is yet to be tapped. There has been no major progress in the industrial sector, too,” he said.

Mishra sought the Centre’s support to fight insurgency and antinational activities.

“There is an intense drive by various insurgent groups to recruit local youths from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. I would request the union home ministry to provide men, material, and technological help to the state counter insurgency operations,” the governor added. (PTI)