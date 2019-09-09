SAD 2019-20 gets underway at Mago

MAGO, Sep 8: Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi visited remote Mago village with a team of officers to conduct the first Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAD) camp of 2019-20 for Tawang district on 6 September, and conducted the camp the next morning.

Accompanied by DC Sang Phuntsok, SP SS Kalsi and the heads of over 40 departments, Tashi inaugurated the camp on 7 September at the government primary school here, where villagers from Nguri, Duri and Thingbu also availed the services provided during the camp.

Interacting with the villagers, the MLA said “the camp is an initiative of

the Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led government to bring immediate solutions to problems being faced by the villagers.”

He said the first SAD camp of 2019-20 for Tawang district has been initiated at Mago at the instruction of the chief minister.

The MLA requested the villagers to expedite the works allocated to them and send the utilization certificates through the departments concerned immediately for release of funds.

“Geotagging of all government works is mandatory, and the villagers should cooperate with the works departments,” he said.

Tashi further informed that communication network would improve within a few months with installation of mobile towers in Mago.

The HoDs of PHE, power, electrical, veterinary, education, horticulture, planning and RW departments responded to the grievances placed by the villagers, and provided immediate solutions, a release from the DIPRO said.

The health department also conducted medical tests.

Over 350 beneficiaries were registered for various benefits during the camp, the DIPRO added.