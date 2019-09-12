National Nutrition Month observed

DUMPORIJO, Sep 11: National Nutrition Month was observed here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday at the Integrated Child Development Services centre of the Women and Child Development Department.

The programme was held under the Poshan Abhiyaan celebration of the Poshan Pakhwada, which started on 1 September and will continue till 30 September.

The programme was attended by mostly women and children, where resource person Nyajar Gusar, CDPO and Dr Saikia gave valuable suggestion on the importance of nutrition for children.