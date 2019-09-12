Not against inter-religion or inter-caste marriages: SC

NEW DELHI, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is not against inter-religious or inter-caste marriages, but expressed concern over instances of women being left in the lurch by men who enter into such commitments with mala fide intention.

The top court was hearing a plea by the father of a Hindu woman who had married a Muslim man, who converted to Hinduism briefly. The father sought the woman be allowed to live with her parents, while she opposed it.

The father alleged that the husband’s conversion to Hinduism was a sham as he went back to Islam after the marriage.

The apex court said it would examine the plea as there are several instances

when women are left in the lurch by men who enter into such marriages with mala fide intention.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah issued notices to the woman and the Chhattisgarh government, seeking their replies by 24September.

“We are only concerned about her future. We are not against inter-religion or inter-caste marriage. Such marriages should be encouraged,” the bench observed.

This is second round of litigation in the top court as last year the husband had filed a petition seeking the woman be directed to live with him. The 23-year-old woman was then living with her parents. (PTI)