PM’s NADCP launch engages farmers

ITANAGAR, Sep 11: A series of programmes were held in Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the state in line with the live webcast ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh during the launch of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)& Brucellosis, National Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP) and Swachhta Hi Sewa on Wednesday.

The NADCP for FMD and Brucellosis is a 100 percent centrally-funded programme with a total outlay of Rs 12,652 crore from 2019 to2024. It aims to control FMD and Brucellosis by 2025, with vaccination and eventual eradication by 2030.

Joining in on the launch, a programme was held at the KVK in Lower Dibang Valley district in collaboration with the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (AH&V) department, wherein DVO Dr Emo Lego urged farmers to take up dairy farming and animal husbandry practices “as they have tremendous scope and give handsome profits.”

Senior scientist and head in-charge, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) Plant Protection,Toktel Boko gave insight to the efforts of the central government towards doubling farmers’ income through good animal husbandry.

Former ZPM Rajen Mikrow also urged farmers to take up organic farming system, and to use scientific knowledge in animal farming system for well-reared cattle.

SMS Animal Science Dr Aniyang Lego gave a presentation and showcased a film on artificial insemination and its importance in “uplifting nondescript cattle” in the district. Veterinary Officer Dr A Ahmed and Dr R Chaudhury also gave awareness on cattle diseases.

Demonstrations on artificial insemination instruments, vaccines, distribution of pamphlets and leaflets, film shows were held. An animal health camp at Jia village was held, where an estrus animal was in seminated and a total of 22 animals were vaccinated against FMD.

A similar programme was organised at Alubari in Namsai district by the KVK, Namsai, in collaboration with the Department of AH&V and Dairy Development, where VO Dr RD Jindal explained the beneficial effects of animal vaccination and artificial insemination.

Head KVK Namsai (i/c) Dr Binod Dutta Borah highlighted different beneficial schemes launched by the Government of India. DPO Dr K Sarmah spoke on the ongoing agricultural-related activities implemented under the supervision ofthe district administration.

Awareness cum vaccination and artificial insemination camp was also conducted and attended by 95 farmers and state officers. The camp treated over 110 animals, out of which, 10 animals were vaccinated and two were inseminated artificially.

A livestock breeders’ club was also formed during the programme comprising 20 farmers.

The KVK and District Veterinary Office at Longding district organised the programme in Kanubari, where about 66 farmers and officials attended.

During the programme, Dr C Arfila Tingkhatra spoke on the NADCP and artificial insemination programme and its importance in raising healthy animals to improve the economy of farmers.

Senior Scientist and Head in-charge Dr A Kiran kumar Singh highlighted the importance of controlling FMD and Brucellosis to improve the livelihood of farmers and the possible technical guidance and services which can be rendered by the KVK Longding.

Later, 65 animals, including cattle, goats, dogs, etc, were vaccinated.

The KVK West Siang held a similar programme in Basar on the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojanaand the NADC programmes, in collaboration with the ITBP and state Veterinary department.

A plantation programme was also organized in the ITBP Basar and KVK campuses. Plants were also distributed amongst 163 farmers.

SVO Dr Jumdak Bam contributed and distributed medicines for FMD and Brucellosis.

During the programme, 12 animals were vaccinated.

At Dirang in West Kameng district, the ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), in collaboration with the KVK, organized a Kisan Mela cum Farmer-Scientist’s interaction programme.

A total of 106 livestock cum crop farmers, along with government officials from different departments in and around Dirang attended the programme.

Later, scientists from ICAR-NRCY and KVK, West Kameng interacted with the farmers.

ICAR-NRCY, Dirang In-charge Director, Dr D Medhi urged farmers to take advantage of the services and support of the scientists on different aspects of livestock, fisheries and agricultural farming for betterment livelihood and nutritional security.

Later, farmers were given concentrate feed, common salt and some basic veterinary medicines for their livestock under the tribal sub plan.

The Papum Pare KVK in Karsingsa, in collaboration with the AH&V and Dairy Development department organized a similar programme at Mani and Chiputa villages on Wednesday to mark the nationwide launching of the NADCP, Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP) and Swachhta Hi Sewa by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 100 livestock comprising of cattle, mithun, pig and goat of Mani and adjoining villages, Doimukh block were vaccinated against FMD during the programme.

After live webcasting the launch programme, an awareness cum interaction programme on NADCP and NAIP was also conducted at the auditorium of Model Secondary School, Mani village to sensitize the livestock farmers and the field staff of the veterinary department about the economical benefit of the newly launched programmes. (With DIPRO inputs)