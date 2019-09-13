Arunachal win, Tripura trounce Raj 12-0

[25th SNWFC]

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 12: On the third day of the 25th Senior National Women’s Football Championship (SNWFC) played in Pasighat in East Siang district, host Arunachal Pradesh defeated Telangana by two goals.

Techi Akung and Nabam Kamyi scored the goals for Arunachal in front of a jam-packed crowd at the College of Horticulture & Forestry playground.

The football grounds have greatly improved compared to days 1 and 2, which saw matches being played on flooded grounds.

In other matches, Tripura scored 12 goals against Rajasthan, making it the highest number of goals scored in a tournament. Dipali scored five goals for Tripura.

Punjab defeated Uttarakhand 6-0, while Jharkhand scored 5 goals to defeat Gujarat.

Manipur beat West Bengal 4-0. Bala Devi scored three goals for Manipur.