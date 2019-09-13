W/Siang dist court building set on fire for 3rd time in 11 months

AALO, Sep 12: The West Siang district court building here was set ablaze by miscreant(s) in the wee hours of Thursday, making it the third time in 11 months that an incident of the kind has occurred.

The incident took place at around 3 am, when the miscreant(s) sprinkled petrol around the court building and set it on fire, in the process of which the scooter of one of the security guards stationed at the court was completely burnt down.

A security guard on duty rang up the police and the fire brigade, and the fire was doused only after it had spread over the outer walls of the court building.

Meanwhile, the West Siang Bar Association has demanded suspension of the IRBn personnel who had been deployed at the court for their negligence and their failure to apprehend the miscreant(s) and safeguard the court premises.

The association demanded that the district administration deploy security personnel at the court through a roster system, besides having high-resolution night vision cameras and a high-mast light installed in the court premises.

It urged the administration to hand over all the cases registered cases against miscreant(s) involved in attacking and destroying the court on 20 November, 2018, on 6 May this year, and on Thursday morning, to a special investigation team led by an officer not below the rank of DSP, failing which, it said, the bar members would protest by not taking up government cases (civil and criminal).

The association’s members submitted their demands to Aalo ADC C Chukhu during a meeting on Thursday. The ADC gave assurance that he would take up the matter with the DC and the SP at the earliest. (DIPRO)