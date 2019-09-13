Awareness camp on nutrition held

YUPIA, Sep 12: The Papum Pare district ICDS cell organised an awareness camp on ‘nutritional requirements from perspective of gender equality’ here on Thursday as part of the Poshan Maah celebration. Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu urged all stakeholders to “take the message of nutrition to every nook and corner of the district, so that maximum number of beneficiaries is benefitted.”

He requested the ICDS DD to ensure that the Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan is effectively implemented in the district.

ADC Tabang Bodung said anganwadi workers and ASHAs need to play the greater role in educating the people on nutrition, health and sanitation at the grassroots level. ?

DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu highlighted the activities of the health department with regard to pregnant women, girl children, diarrhoea control programme, and the role of ASHAs and ASHA facilitators.?

ICDS DD Aryoma Lowang made a PowerPoint presentation on the objective of the Rastriya Poshan Maah and its key features.

Itanagar community food and nutrition extension unit demonstration officer A Natarajen Shekhar made a presentation on the National Nutritional Programme with reference to Arunachal.

A short film on anganwadi workers was also screened.

The programme was attended by, among other, CDPOs, members of NGOs and SHGs, ASHAs, ASHA facilitators, and officers and staff of the ICDS cell. (DIPRO)