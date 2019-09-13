CM assures development of Balemu

BALEMU, Sep 12: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government would provide full support for the development of Balemu town in West Kameng district.

Khandu said this during a public meeting he participated in here, along with Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering and Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi.

He said that since Balemu is located near the Arunachal-Assam boundary, it has been upgraded from a circle to an EAC headquarters to strengthen administration.

“Balemu has great opportunity for agriculture and horticulture activities,” the CM said, and promised to take up the matter of shortage of water supply here “as top priority.”

Responding to a public memorandum, the chief minister assured to upgrade the government middle school here to the secondary level by the next academic session.

Khandu encouraged “the spirit of competitiveness when applying for government jobs,” informing that the state government has brought reforms to stop corrupt practices in the recruitment process.

Stating that his government is focusing on the education sector, he said the matter of teachers’ shortage would be met. (CMO)