Don’t drag me into controversy for political gain: Lowang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 13: Phawang Lowang, the BJP leader from Khonsa West assembly constituency in Tirap district, has said that he is being dragged into controversy for political mileage.

He was responding to a statement by Chakat Aboh, the widow of slain MLA Tirong Aboh, which was published in this daily on 12 September, and in which she had asked the government to take action in the matter of the dictate of the Naga Army (Ollo) asking the Ollos to vote for Lowang or face consequences.

Chakat had further said that Lowang should be held responsible should something happen to her or her workers.

Chakat Aboh will stand from the Khonsa West seat in the by-election.

Lowang said he has already lodged an FIR at the Lazu police station to initiate inquiry and investigation to unearth the truth behind the Naga Army (Ollo) dictate.

He also said there is no organization named Naga Army (Ollo).

“It is high time to join hands to unearth the truth and sources from where it has been routed. Irrespective of political differences, collective effort should be pressed into it for finding out those people involved behind the circulation and distribution of such leaflets in the name of the Naga Army (Ollo) and arrested immediately,” he said.

“The presumptuous statement made by Chakat Aboh is unwarranted and uncalled for,” Lowang said, adding that in a democracy the mandate is with the eligible citizens whom to elect or reject.

He further alleged that, during the time of the last election, his supporters had faced extreme physical and mental torture, besides atrocities, at the hands of his oppositions.

He said the BJP has its own ideology and principles for putting up a prospective candidate.

In June this year, members of the legislative assembly, cutting across party lines, had proposed the name of Chakat Aboh for the Khonsa West seat. Later, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said that an all-party meeting would be held to work out a proposal to get Chakat elected uncontested.

However, the meeting is yet to be held.

On the other hand, state BJP president Tapir Gao, speaking to this daily recently said no decision has yet been taken as to who will be made the BJP’s candidate for the Khonsa West constituency.