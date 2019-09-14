Over 65 students take ill, admitted in hospital

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, Sep 13: More than 65 students of Sunview School in Digbak village here in Upper Subansiri suddenly took ill on Thursday, forcing the parents and guardians to rush the students to hospitals.

The incident came to light only after some local people shared information regarding the incident on social media.

While a medical report is still awaited, “food poisoning is suspected to have caused the illness,” some parents and guardians speculate. However, the actual cause that led to the mass illness can be ascertained only after the medical examination.

All the children are currently admitted in the district hospital in Daporijo.

Meantime, expressing serious concern over the incident, the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union has sought a thorough inquiry into the incident by the district administration, besides initiating legal action against the school, if it is found guilty.

The union also demanded that the administration check all the private schools in the district that are operating without proper facilities.