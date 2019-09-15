DCs asked to ensure achieving goal of SHS

ITANAGAR, Sep 14: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar exhorted the deputy commissioners of the state to make all-out efforts to achieve the goal of the nationwide cleanliness campaign Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS).

The chief secretary on Saturday chaired a video conference with all the DCs to discuss the matter of disposal of plastic waste. He reviewed the preparations being made for the SHS campaign by the administrations in their districts.

Kumar exhorted the DCs to put their “hearts and souls” into the countrywide awareness and mobilization campaign on cleanliness, and advised them to focus on plastic waste management.

The chief secretary laid emphasis on strict monitoring, participation and implementation.

“It is a collective responsibility to bring a sustainable environment,” Kumar said.

The activities under the SHS, being observed from 11 September to 27 October, include creating awareness, and collection, segregation, recycling and effective disposal of plastic waste.

Kumar advised the DCs to use the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to disseminate information on the need to eliminate single-use plastic products.

He suggested to them to identify popular personalities of their respective districts and appoint them as brand ambassadors to carry the message of cleanliness to the last person in the district.

The general manager of Ziro (Lower Subansiri)-based National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd also participated in the video conference, and advised the members on the use of treated plastic in road construction in place of bitumen.

PCCF Lalram Tangha, State Pollution Control Board Chairman AK Shukla and UD Secretary SK Jain also attended the conference. (CSO)