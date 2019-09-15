CM assures to address docs’ shortage in Bomdila GH

BOMDILA, Sep 14: On the last leg of his tour of West Kameng district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday visited the general hospital (GH) here and took stock of the health facilities in the hospital.

Acknowledging the shortage of doctors, especially the need for an anaesthetist, at the GH, Khandu assured to take up the matter with the health commissioner.

The CM interacted with the indoor patients of the hospital, distributed fruits and other items, and wished them early recovery.

MLAs Jambey Tashi, Phurpa Tsering and Dongru Siongju, former MLA Japu Deru, DC Sonal Swaroop and public leaders accompanied the CM.

Earlier, on Friday evening, the chief minister inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank building here.

Stating that the bank should be business-oriented, Khandu advised the

bank’s authorities to strive to bring back its lost glory.

Recalling the bank’s past and the reasons behind its fall, the CM said “corruption at any level will not be tolerated and strictest actions would be initiated.”

He advised the bank’s authorities to make the financial institution customer-friendly and explore the possibility of implementing cashless transactions.

Informing that the credit-deposit ratio is very less in the state, the CM asked the Apex Bank to “lead from the front to address this challenge.” He also asked the bank to put in place a foolproof recovery mechanism in order to gain the people’s trust.

Earlier, in Rupa, Khandu inaugurated the academic building of the Guru Tenpai Dronme Lobdra Government Primary School (GTDLGPS) in Lhabau, Birpur, and laid the foundation stone for the Kelsang Donyoe Tenzin Library.

In a public event held to celebrate the occasion, the chief minister commended the vision of the Tukpen village council which donated 30 acres of land for the school as well as for the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery.

Khandu advised the students and the monks to make full use of the education being provided at the school. He, however, said the management should be able to recruit quality teachers to provide quality education, and assured all support for the school in the matter of recruiting teachers.

Responding to various memorandums submitted by the Tukpen village council and the GTDLGPS, the CM assured to look into their pleas.

The 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche, MLAs Jambey Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Tsering Tashi and Dongru Siongju, former speaker TN Thongdok, and the GOC of 5 Mountain Division, Maj Gen Deepak Saini, were present on the occasion. [DIPRO & CMO]