Central JSA team visits U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, Sep 15: A central team headed by Women & Child Development Ministry Additional Secretary K Moses Chalai and Youth Affairs Ministry Deputy Secretary Sunil Garg arrived here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday to take stock of the progress of various schemes and projects under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) being implemented in the district.

The JSA mainly focuses on water conservation and rainwater harvesting; renovation of traditional and other water bodies; reuse of water and recharging of structures; watershed development, and intensive afforestation.

The team visited Taliha block and nearby areas on Saturday and inspected the rooftop rainwater harvesting structure in Sippi and the avenue plantation at the government secondary school in Sippi, which has been developed in collaboration with the forest department.

They also visited the farm pond in Yaklimara village, the avenue plantation site on the Taliha-Tato roads trijunction, and the rooftop rainwater harvesting structure at the Taliha BDO office.

On Sunday, the team attended a sapling distribution programme organized by the KVK at Digbak village.

Earlier, on their arrival here, the central government officials, accompanied by three scientists, held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Kanto Danggen, the BDOs and the HoDs of line departments.

Danggen requested all the participating departments to make efforts to “spread the messages of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.”

District JSA nodal officer Margio Hai briefed the visiting team on the progress of various schemes and projects under the JSA. (DIPRO)