207 butterfly species recorded during 6th NEBM

[ Pisi Zauing ]

DEBAN, Sep 16: The 6th edition of the North East Butterfly Meet (NEBM) concluded here in Changlang district on Sunday with 207 butterfly species recorded through field survey by the participants.

The meet was organised jointly by the North Eastern Butterfly Group (NEBG) and the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED), the organizing host NGO of Miao.

Apart from recording butterflies and their behaviour, the survey for the first time also included host plant and nectaring plant studies, during which at least 105 host plants were recorded.

Some of the rare butterfly findings during the meet included the Manipur jungle queen, the red veined lancer, Watson’s Bushbrown, Peal’s Palmfly, and the blue glassy tiger.

A host of local students also actively participated and learned from the experts about the importance of butterflies and the need for their conservation.

“We should give equal importance to all wild species, as every small living thing has its vital role in the survival of humankind. Butterflies are beautiful insects and their role is easily visible and can be used to attract more people towards conservation,” SEED deputy director Minom Pertin said.

Pertin said the aim of conducting the NEBM is to attract more youths towards appreciating and studying nature.

“Apart from scientific studies, the NEBM not only helps people from all over the country to share a platform but provides scope for ecotourism in the entire region,” Pertin said.

Some of the experts who participated in the meet suggested involving more local students and communities, so that the task of conservation could be boosted and more awareness created.

While Harish G Mallaya from Tamil Nadu said coming to the Northeast for butterflies “is like an annual pilgrimage,” Kamal Azad of the NEGP stressed on conducting scientific studies and urged the people to “contribute data and better ideas to prepare a better checklist of the butterflies of NE India.”