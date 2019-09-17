Alumni express shock at pathetic condition of alma mater

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Sep 16: The Alumni Association of GHSS Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district has expressed shock at the pathetic condition of the school.

Members of the association in a meeting here on Sunday observed that the school is in dire need of classrooms, teachers and other basic facilities like separate toilets for the boy and girl students, and decided to take up the needs of the school with the competent authority.

“There are four dilapidated classrooms in the school against 1781 students, with each room accommodating more than 400 students,” it was disclosed by the school’s principal (in-charge) Taluk Taji during the meeting.

The sitting arrangement for the students is done on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Presently, there are only six postgraduate and an equal number of trained graduate teachers (PGT and TGT) for the huge number of students, which is adversely affecting the students’ studies.

According to the principal in-charge, there should be at least 13 PGTs and nine TGTs in the school.

In view of the urgent need of teachers, the alumni association said it has decided to arrange “guest teachers till the end of the current academic session, for which the members of the association will contribute cash from their salaries.”

The alumni also decided to construct separate toilets for the boy and girl students. They appealed to the state government to immediately construct OBT type classrooms.

The association also decided to introduce awards for the meritorious students of the school.

Earlier, alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi appealed to former students of the school who are now serving in various government departments and fields to “come forward and contribute meaningfully to regain the school’s past glory”.

Cooperative Society Assistant Registrar Larji Rigia, Assistant Engineers Noye Kurdu and Yasok Ngute Hina, social worker Nerto Riba, and the captain of the school addressed the meeting.