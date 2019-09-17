Hollongi airport work to start soon: CS

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 16: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday said work for developing the greenfield airport in Hollongi will start soon.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of an event at the police headquarters here, Kumar said the relief and rehabilitation package for the Chakma-Hajong refugees who are currently residing at the airport site would be approved shortly to facilitate the start of work.

Recently, during the visit of Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara to the airport site, officials of the Airports Authority of India had brought to the notice of the state government that inordinate delay in shifting the 156 Chakma families, who are to be moved from the airport site to an alternative location, was creating a major hurdle in starting the airport’s construction.

Union MoS (Independent) for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, during

a videoconference with the CS had fixed 31 March, 2022, as the date for the completion of the greenfield airport project.

The airport’s foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state in February this year.