E/Siang T&C dept highest revenue collector: Glow

PASIGHAT, Sep 16: The East Siang trade & commerce (T&C) department has been the highest revenue collector in the state for the last 13 years, T&C Secretary Nitu Tsering Glow has said.

In a congratulatory message to DC Kinny Singh, Glow said that during the 2018-19 financial year Pasighat once again collected the highest amount of revenue in the state, followed by Aalo (West Siang) and Bomdila (West Kameng).

Meanwhile, the DC on Monday lauded the teamwork of the officers and staff of the T&C branch, and advised them to maintain the same tempo, zeal and spirit. (DIPRO)