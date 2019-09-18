Centre will not act against NE’s interests: Governor

ITANAGAR, Sep 17: Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday sought to assuage apprehension among the state’s student community over the continuance of Article 371 (H) and the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, saying the Centre would never initiate any action that would directly or indirectly harm the interests of the people of the Northeast.

Interacting with students of RGU, the NERIST, the NIT, DNGC and Bini Yanga Government Women’s College at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mishra said the NE region has “the full attention of the central government, where Arunachal Pradesh is the most favourite state.”

Stating that Articles 370 and 35 (A) have been abrogated as they were not in the interest of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the nation as a whole, the governor said the provisions of those articles had “aided antinational activities, segregated the people of J&K, and resulted in violence in the state.”

He urged the students to make themselves “of indispensable merit for the nation,” and emphasized that students should imbibe nationalism and honesty, abide by rule of law, and work hard to achieve their goals.

Mishra also exhorted the students to seek to become job providers through entrepreneurship, rather than being job seekers. (Raj Bhavan)