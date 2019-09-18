Talar to spearhead state team at NE Zonal Inter-State Badminton C’ship

ITANAGAR, Sep 17: Arunachal’s top badminton player, Laa Talar, will spearhead the state contingent at the North East Zonal Inter-State Badminton Championship, scheduled to be held in the capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, from 19 to 22 September.

Besides Talar, the 19-member state team includes (women) Pinky Karki, Laa Yajum, Taring Yania, Kapu Rumi and Gunzan Gongo; (men) Laa Tukum, Raja Gupta, Akshay Raito and Charujaji; (boys) Sonam Tamang, Biki Lakai, Raj Thapa and Chau Kiyon Manpang; and (girls) Dolma Tamang, Napi Tayam, Kenbi Riram, Nisha Upadhyaya and Takio Puna.

Tukum will play both in the men’s and boys’ categories.

Gita Karki and KB Gurung are the coaches, and Toni Bam is the manager of the team.

The championship being a mandatory event of the Badminton Association of India, all seeded players of the region are expected to participate in it.

Talar, who is currently training in Denmark, will join the state team in Sikkim, Arunachal Badminton Association secretary Bamang Tago informed.