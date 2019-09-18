Workshop for R-ABI incubatees underway

PASIGHAT, Sep 17: The second batch of incubatees under the RAFTAAR-ABI (R-ABI) is undergoing a two-month workshop on the ‘agripreneurship orientation programme’, which got underway at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on 16 September.

Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh, who chaired the inaugural function, encouraged the incubatees to “avail the opportunities and facilities of the incubation centre and create job opportunities for the society,” while SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted the availability of rich natural resources which can be utilized profitably.

CHF Dean BN Hazarika offered full support to the incubatees “to grow and avail the opportunity and grab knowledge fruitfully.”

Dr AS Mailappa explained the RKVY’s R-ABI project.