Admin issues traffic advisory

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: At least three roads in Itanagar will remain closed to vehicular movement for three weeks to enable construction works.

As per a traffic advisory issued by Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Malik, the stretch from NH 415 opposite the RKM Hospital to the F Sector bridge point, the stretch from NH 415 opposite the Nirvachan Bhavan to the F Sector bridge point, and the stretch from the Abotani bridge point to the Division IV tri-junction via F Sector bridge point will remain closed from 21 September to 15 October.

The advisory has been issued after the PWD’s Capital Division A executive engineer reported that the department has taken up the construction of the approach road towards the RCC bridge in F Sector, over Yagamso stream, here from 21 September to 15 October. (DIPRO)