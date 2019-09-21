DCM takes stock of needs of museum, research centre

CHONGKHAM, Sep 20: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday took stock of the maintenance needs of the Tai Khamti Singpho Museum-cum-Research Centre located in the campus of the Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Society (APVS) here in Namsai district.

Interacting with members of the APVS, Mein assured to provide a corpus fund to meet the needs of the APVS’ school, and advised them to apply for grant-in-aid.

He also instructed the RWD to prepare a detailed estimate for maintenance and renovation of the infrastructure in the campus – especially the museum-cum-research centre – and submit it for approval by the district planning board.

APVS secretary Indrajit Tingwa briefed the DCM on the needs of the school. A memorandum was also submitted, seeking funds for excursion, construction of a boundary wall, internal roads, a multi-activity cultural hall, and staff barracks.

The DCM also visited Empong village, where he assured the GBs and former panchayat members that he would look into their needs and grievances.

En route, he inspected the water treatment plant being constructed by the PHE&WS department, and was briefed by the department’s engineers on the project.

In the evening, Mein kicked off the Brotherhood Trophy Football Tournament being organised by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union at the mini-stadium here.

He cautioned people to stay away from drugs and “understand that the abuse of drugs not only affects the abuser’s health but also the development of the society and the state.”

He said he would request the union MoS for sports & youth affairs to sanction a state-of-the-art stadium in Namsai district, and asked the district sports authority to submit a proposal at the earliest for infrastructure development of the mini-stadium here. (DCMO)