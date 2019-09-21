Govt asks TK Engg, highway divn to complete NH 415 this winter

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: Taking serious note of the slow progress of the construction of the four-lane National Highway 415 from Itanagar to Naharlagun, the state government has passed a serious reminder to the executing agency and the officials of the PWD’s highway division to complete the work as per the schedule.

“All that the chief minister wants is that the road between Itanagar and Naharlagun should be completed within this winter, no matter what it takes,” Joint Secretary to CM, Kangki Darrang, who has been entrusted with the task of monitoring the work’s progress, told officials of the highway division as well as TK Engineering.

The chief minister has entrusted his office (CMO) to monitor the work’s progress 24×7 and submit reports.

Darrang on Friday morning inspected the stretch between Itanagar and Naharlagun, upto Mani village near Midpu on the Yupia-Potin road. He was accompanied by officials of the highway division and TK Engineering.

Darrang told the officials that the CM would personally monitor the daily progress of the project, and that any lackadaisical approach, either by the department or the contractor, would not be tolerated.

The officials of the executing agency said prolonged rainfall prevented them from expediting the work, but gave assurance that they would press into service all their resources from 25 September onwards.

The officials, however, urged the government to divert the traffic during nighttime in order to enable their men and machinery to work without any disruption.

“If the traffic is diverted through the Jullang road, the road stretch will be completed within two months,” they said.

The CMO team visited all the sections where works have either slowed down or stopped due to various reasons.

Asking the officials to resolve all issues, such as removal of telephone and electricity poles, transformers, cables, water supply pipelines, septic tanks, etc, the team gave assurance that the CMO would intervene wherever intervention is needed. (CMO)