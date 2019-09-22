Bye-election to Khonsa West on 21 Oct

ITANAGAR, Sep 21: The bye-election to the Khonsa West assembly constituency in Tirap district will be held on 21 October, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.

The notification for the bye-poll will be issued on 23 September, and the last date of filing nominations is 30 September. While the scrutiny of nominations will be done on 1 October, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is 3 October.

The vote counting will be held on 24 October.

The Khonsa West seat had fallen vacant after the killing of NPP candidate Tirong Aboh, who won the seat posthumously when the result was declared.

Aboh and 10 others, including his 20-year-old son, were killed by suspected NSCN (IM) militants on 21 May near the 12 Mile area in Tirap district. He later won the seat by a margin of 1055 votes, defeating BJP’s Phawang Lowang.

With the announcement of the bye-election, the election model code of conduct has come into force in Tirap district from 21 September. It will remain in force till the completion of the election.

The Khonsa West constituency has a total of 10,185 electors (as on 1 January, 2019), out of which 5226 are females. There are 23 polling stations in the constituency.