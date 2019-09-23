Candidates urge GoAP to reform APPSC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 22: Candidates who qualified but had not appeared for the mains of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) for various reasons have requested the state government to “reform, revise and overhaul the functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).”

While the candidates expressed appreciation for the state government’s recent decision to introduce the UPSC pattern in the state’s civil services examination, they sought fresh notification of the examination, and inclusion of all the new vacancies that have come up between 2017 and 2019, along with the previous vacancies.

The candidates also requested that all the new aspiring graduates and final-year students be allowed to apply for the preliminary examination.

Noting that it is going to be nearly two years since the current candidates appeared for their first preliminaries, they sought adequate age relaxation for “all those candidates who are nearing or have crossed the upper age limit.”

“Deep inside, every aspirant knew that there were anomalies, and it was eventually bound to be struck down. Much damage has been caused to every section of the aspirants, which not only includes the present candidates of the APPSCCE-2017 but also the new aspiring graduates and candidates who are nearing the upper age limit,” the candidates said in a joint statement.

They asked the APPSC and the state government to consider the requests instead of making further appeals against the recent verdict of the court.

According to sources, there is apprehension that the candidates who had appeared for the APPSCCE (mains) may make an appeal against the judgment in a higher bench or court.

The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court here had on 16 September directed that the APPSCC (Prelims and Mains) Examination be held afresh.

The first preliminary of the APPSCCE had been held on 26 November, 2017. The second preliminary was held on 29 July, 2018. The mains were held on 10 November, 2018, amid protests and hunger strikes by candidates who had passed the prelims.